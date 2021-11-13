You’re quick to comment on foreign tragedies but not a word on Volta tidal waves – Ablakwa to Akufo-Addo

“President Nana Akufo-Addo’s conduct since this national tragedy is totally unacceptable. When this happened, I expected him to have canceled his trip to Cape Verde. He should have driven some three-hour journey to visit the victims.

“That is what you expect from leaders who care for their people. Not even a statement or a tweet [about the tidal waves]. Not a Facebook post acknowledging what is happening. This is a President who is quick to comment on tragedies that are happening elsewhere,” Mr. Ablakwa complained.

Pulse Ghana

The Member of Parliament for Ketu South, Dzifa Gomashie, earlier in the week, also called out the President for being silent on the disaster.

Speaking to Starr FM, the MP said the area feels abandoned describing the President’s silence as unfortunate.

“This is a disaster; many homes have been lost. You think I am going to run away, no. But the image of it brings me tears. What will be reassuring will be to hear His Excellency at least to say, I see you, I hear you and I understand this is happening to you. “I have got you covered. It may take time but I got you covered.”

Even that has not been said. But I am still a woman of faith and still hopeful,” she stated.

The lawmaker said as of now, the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) has given 30 bags of rice to each community of over 1,000 people displaced in Ketu South alone.