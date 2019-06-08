The protesters, under the umbrella body The Western Youth, held placards with inscriptions "Bring back our Taadi girls," "Government wake up," "Police Ghanaians are looking up to you," "Stop pampering kidnappers. What is happening in this country," among others.

The group after the demonstration read a petition making various demands on the government.

Among the demands include the arrest and prosecution of CID officer Ametepe who the group claims "aided the suspect behind the kidnapped girls to break cells when he was first apprehended."

"We the youth of Sekondi-Takoradi and Western Region appeal to you and your office as a matter of urgency address the issues surrounding the kidnappings in Takoradi with immediate effect," the demanded from the president.

"Firstly, arrest and prosecute CID Ametepe and former Divisional Commander Ofori Donkor who aided the suspect behind the kidnapped girls to break cells when he was first apprehended… we want removal or dismissal of the CID Boss, Tiwa Addo-Danquah with immediate effect.

"And lastly we want provision of proper security for the people of Sekond-Takoradi and western Region as a whole since the discovery of oil has increased the number of immigrants,” the petition further stated.