Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Zambian convicted for trafficking ephedrine


Busted! Zambian convicted for trafficking ephedrine

Operatives of NACOB arrested Ms. Nkole on Sunday 28 April 2018 at the KIA where she was going through departure formalities to board Ethiopian Airline flight.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Zambian convicted for trafficking ephedrine play

Zambian convicted for trafficking ephedrine

An Accra High Criminal Court 2 has convicted a Zambian businesswoman Matildah Nkole Kangombe for trafficking precursor chemical in her luggage at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

Ms. Nkole Kangombe, 47 was convicted by His Lordship Justice Cee Baiden upon her own plea and subsequently sentenced to a fine of seven thousand five hundred dollars ($ 7,500), (GH 90,000) cedi equivalent penalty unit in default of 15 years if not paid for trafficking of Ephedrine without express permission from the appropriate office.

Operatives of the Narcotics Control Board (NACOB) arrested Ms. Nkole on Sunday 28 April 2018 at the KIA where she was going through departure formalities to board Ethiopian Airline flight NO. ET 819 to Ethiopia enroute Maputo-Mozambique.

Zambian convicted for trafficking ephedrine play

Zambian convicted for trafficking ephedrine

 

READ MORE: Cocaine dealer Nayele Ametefe released from jail

Ms. Kangombe was apprehended during a normal routine profiling exercise on passengers by NACOB at the departure lounge.

A preliminary search carried out on her hand luggage revealed nothing incriminating and she was later escorted to the luggage section where she identified a brown ‘Samsonite’ bag as hers.

Follow up checks in her presence uncovered a whitish substance wrapped with four mini blankets and two towels. A field test on the exhibit proved positive for narcotic substance.

READ ALSO: NACOB impounded 44kg of cocaine in 2017

Further analytical test at the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) proved the substance as Ephedrine, a pharmaceutical raw material that is used in the manufacturing of methamphetamine, an illicit drug with a weight value of 25kg.

She was subsequently sent to the Headquarters of NACOB for interrogation where she confirmed ownership of the bag to officers of NACOB, adding that the said bag was given to her by one Ahmed at an unknown hotel to be delivered to a Christian sister of hers in Maputo, Mozambique.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Roundabout Expansion: Tema Motorway roundabout road to be diverted August 26 Roundabout Expansion Tema Motorway roundabout road to be diverted August 26
‘Kill any angry youth who attacks you’ – DCE tells Police ‘Kill any angry youth who attacks you’ – DCE tells Police
Robbery: Armed robbers gun down mobile money vendor at Asylum Down Robbery Armed robbers gun down mobile money vendor at Asylum Down
Sexual Orientation: 400 homosexuals register for counselling Sexual Orientation 400 homosexuals register for counselling
Eid al-Adha: “Gov’t committed to building a society of inclusion” –Akufo-Addo Eid al-Adha “Gov’t committed to building a society of inclusion” –Akufo-Addo
Face of USAG: Body of second drowned beauty pageant found Face of USAG Body of second drowned beauty pageant found

Recommended Videos

Infrastructure Alert: Mass grave on Accra-Tema motorway Infrastructure Alert Mass grave on Accra-Tema motorway
Congratulations: Countryman Songo gets a doctorate degree Congratulations Countryman Songo gets a doctorate degree
God Is Good: Otabil ‘explains’ Capital Bank controversy to church members God Is Good Otabil ‘explains’ Capital Bank controversy to church members



Top Articles

1 Accra Dansoman fire outbreak kills pastor's wife, 3 children and in-lawbullet
2 Face of USAG Body of second drowned beauty pageant foundbullet
3 Former UN General Secretary 10 things you didn't know about Kofi Annanbullet
4 Roundabout Expansion Tema Motorway roundabout road to be diverted...bullet
5 ‘Kill any angry youth who attacks you’ – DCE tells Policebullet
6 Sexual Orientation 400 homosexuals register for counsellingbullet
7 Robbery Armed robbers gun down mobile money vendor at Asylum...bullet
8 RIP Beauty pageant contestant dies during photo shootbullet
9 In Cape Coast Five University students drown; two deadbullet
10 Arizona Hospital 16 nurses pregnant at the same timebullet

Related Articles

Roundabout Expansion Tema Motorway roundabout road to be diverted August 26
‘Kill any angry youth who attacks you’ – DCE tells Police
Robbery Armed robbers gun down mobile money vendor at Asylum Down
Sexual Orientation 400 homosexuals register for counselling
Eid al-Adha “Gov’t committed to building a society of inclusion” –Akufo-Addo
Face of USAG Body of second drowned beauty pageant found
Eid Festivities Tight security in Zongos as Muslims mark Eid-ul-Adha
Arizona Hospital 16 nurses pregnant at the same time
Unemployment Jobless nurses and midwives threaten demo if...
Hero Flags fly at half-mast for a week in honour of Kofi Annan

Top Videos

1 "God is good"- Pastor Otabil explains Capital Bank collapsebullet
2 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet
3 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
4 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
5 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
6 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
7 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale...bullet
8 Video Counsellor Lutterodt defends police officer for...bullet
9 Name and Shame Kennedy Agyapong premieres Anas video on...bullet
10 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children...bullet

Local

File Photo
Eid Festivities Tight security in Zongos as Muslims mark Eid-ul-Adha
Unemployment Jobless nurses and midwives threaten demo if...
Hero Flags fly at half-mast for a week in honour of Kofi Annan
Protest Physician assistants to strike over conditions of service