Zongo youth clash with Police in Kumasi over armed 'robbers'


Confusion Zongo youth clash with Police in Kumasi over armed 'robbers'

They reportedly followed on an earlier threat to reduce the Asawasi police station to ashes. Reports indicate that a swift intervention from some auto mechanics in the area saved the police station from going up in flames.

Zongo youth clash with Police in Kumasi over armed 'robbers' play

Zongo youth clash with Police in Kumasi over armed 'robbers'

Scores of youth from some Zongo communities in Kumasi have clashed with police personnel for what they perceive as innocent killings of their compatriots.

The youth squared it off with the law enforcement officers at Asawase, a suburb of Kumasi.

They accused the police of shooting 7 innocent guys whom the police described as armed robbers. The police alleged the deceased persons were suspected armed robbers who opened fire on them, an allegation the community members have been quick to dispute.

The irate youth blocked sections of Asawasi-Akwatia road and burnt tyres to obstruct traffic flow in the area.

They reportedly followed on an earlier threat to reduce the Asawasi police station to ashes. Reports indicate that a swift intervention from some auto mechanics in the area saved the police station from going up in flames.

On Tuesday, the Police Command in Kumasi announced that they have killed seven out of the eight armed robbers that attacked and killed their colleague in Manso Nkwanta.

The robbers attacked the bus the deceased officer, Lance Corporal Tieku was travelling on from Ayirebikrom to Manso Nkwanta and shot him.

The cop with service number No 50613 died at the St Martin’s Hospital at Agroyesum in the Ashanti Region where he was on admission receiving treatment.

