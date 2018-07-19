3 of 7 killed ‘robbers’ were Delta Force members

news

The commander of notorious vigilante group, Delta Forces, has admitted that three of the seven suspected armed robbers who were gunned down by the Police were members of his group.

According to Bamba, identified as leader of the vigilante group, the deceased were “boys” of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), insisting they are not armed robbers.

On Tuesday, the Police shot and killed seven persons suspected to be armed robbers at Manso-Nkwanta.

The Police – who were on detachment mission to the area – explained that they were forced to shoot after the suspects opened fire on them first.

However, it has now been revealed that three of the killed suspects were members of the vigilante group, Delta Forces, who are linked with the ruling NPP.

Speaking to Kumasi-based Hello FM, leader of the vigilante group Bamba said: “Truthfully the boys are our boys, they are NPP boys who are part of the Delta Forces and some of them were even recently in Koforidua offering protection for some of the candidates and delegates.

“Some of the pictures I have seen clearly are the guys of the Delta Forces. We all know them. They are not armed robbers, they do their private business and have never engaged in armed robbery. It is surprising how the Police have just gunned them down thinking they are armed robbers.”

In a separate interview, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Asokore Mampong in the Ashanti Region, Alhaji Alidu Seidu, also said he knew three of the suspects.

Like Bamba, he also confirmed that the three were members of the NPP but was quick to add that he never knew them as troublesome or armed robbers.

“I am still shocked and don’t even know what to say again. I’m hearing people saying that some of the men killed are my bodyguards. The truth is that I know only three and they used to be part of my campaign team,” he told Adom FM.

“They are well known here in Asokore. I can vouch that these men have never even experienced any problem with the police and so I’m still in shock. They are fully party members. These are boys who have no problem with the police.”

Meanwhile, residents in the area have fumed at the Police for choosing to fire at the suspects when they could just have arrested them.