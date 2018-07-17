Pulse.com.gh logo
Korle-Bu to get a new CEO this week - Dr. Okoe Boye

Dr Okoe-Boye said as part of measures to ensure that there were beds to receive patients at the KBTH, he would institute a 24-hour surveillance programme for patients on admission at the referral hospital.

  • Published:
Dr Okoe Boye says Korle Bu will soon get a new CEO

The newly appointed Board Chairman of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr. Okoe Boye has stated that a new Chief Executive Officer will be appointed for the hospital this week.

He said interviews and background checks have concluded, therefore, a decision is imminent.

"From the intelligence I have, I think maybe by the end of today or before the end of the week. Processes have gone on for some time, interviews have gone through and all that and there are people who based on their performances their background and all that," Dr Okoe-Boye said in an interview on Joy FM.

The CEO position has been vacant since President Akufo-Addo sacked Dr. Felix Anyaa as the boss in June.

Akufo-Addo to name a new Korle-Bu CEO

 

"...Korle-Bu is the yardstick or it's barometer for telling what is happening in the health system. The President is so concerned with the process to make sure that we get somebody who is so efficient and has the background to help justify the confidence that we have and more importantly has very good human relations in terms of working with a Board or a team and from what I hear, I think we are going to get a very good Chief Executive", he added.

Dr Okoe-Boye said as part of measures to ensure that there were beds to receive patients at the KBTH, he would institute a 24-hour surveillance programme for patients on admission at the referral hospital.

This he explained will free-up beds in the facility for incoming patients to be catered for.

