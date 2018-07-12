Pulse.com.gh logo
Avoid taking ‘headaches’ to Korle-bu to ease pressure – Minister


According to the Health Minister, the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital is currently choked with patients because most people choose to go there even when their illnesses are not critical.

The Health Minister, Kweku Agyeman-Manu has urged the public to consider seeking medical attention at other satellite facilities in order to ease pressure on the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH).

His comments come after photos and videos of stranded patients at Korle-Bu popped up on social media, with some patients being treated on the floor due to a lack of beds.

However, Mr. Agyeman-Manu believes the facility will be able to admit more people if patients are spread across clinics and other hospitals, rather than always rushing to Korle-Bu at the least illness.

Health Minister, Kweku Agyeman-Manu play

Health Minister, Kweku Agyeman-Manu

 

He, therefore, entreated the public to endeavor to visit other satellite medical facilities in order to ease the pressure on the Korle-Bu Hospital.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, 11 July 2018, the Health Minister said less-critical cases like “headaches” and “stomach problems” should not be sent to Korle-Bu.

“There are satellite polyclinics which are supposed to take some pressure off Korle-Bu but some of us are even refusing to go there. At the slight thing, we are in Korle-Bu,” he lamented.

According to him, satellite facilities like the Mamobi Polyclinic, Adabraka Polyclinic, Kaneshie Polyclinic, 37 Military Hospital etc., were put up to ease pressure on Korle-Bu.

