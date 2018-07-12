news

The Health Minister, Kweku Agyeman-Manu has urged the public to consider seeking medical attention at other satellite facilities in order to ease pressure on the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH).

According to him, the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital is currently choked with patients because most people choose to go there even when their illnesses are not critical.

His comments come after photos and videos of stranded patients at Korle-Bu popped up on social media, with some patients being treated on the floor due to a lack of beds.

However, Mr. Agyeman-Manu believes the facility will be able to admit more people if patients are spread across clinics and other hospitals, rather than always rushing to Korle-Bu at the least illness.

He, therefore, entreated the public to endeavor to visit other satellite medical facilities in order to ease the pressure on the Korle-Bu Hospital.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, 11 July 2018, the Health Minister said less-critical cases like “headaches” and “stomach problems” should not be sent to Korle-Bu.

“There are satellite polyclinics which are supposed to take some pressure off Korle-Bu but some of us are even refusing to go there. At the slight thing, we are in Korle-Bu,” he lamented.

According to him, satellite facilities like the Mamobi Polyclinic, Adabraka Polyclinic, Kaneshie Polyclinic, 37 Military Hospital etc., were put up to ease pressure on Korle-Bu.