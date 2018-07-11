news

The management of Suntreso Government Hospital in the Ashanti Region said that the death of the pregnant woman and her unborn child was because there was no bed at the theatre.

This comes after the husband of the deceased accused the hospital of failing to attend to her wife who was in labour because he had at the time not paid ‘doctor motivation fee’ of GHC 500.

The medical superintendent of the Suntreso government hospital Dr Agyarko Poku in an interview with Kumasi-based Abusua FM said it was not true the hospital requested for a doctor motivation fee.

Dr. Poku explained that there is only one theatre bed at the Suntreso Government Hospital and it was occupied by another patient when Angela Afriyie Agyemang was brought in.

“I can confirm that the 30-year-old pregnant woman died with her unborn baby on July 4, 2018, but it is not true that the deceased was denied entry into the labour ward because of GHS500. We don’t have anything like doctor motivation fee as far as health service is concerned at Suntreso government hospital. The woman and her unborn baby died due to inadequate beds at the theatre,” he said.

Dr Poku added that the deceased and her unborn baby died when she was sent to the theatre room for treatment after she waited for some time due to inadequate beds.

Angela Afriyie Agyemang died on Wednesday, July 4, 2018.

Pastor Solomon Lamo Latiff of the House of Faith Ministry in Kumasi, said he took his wife to the hospital the previous day when she started experiencing labour pangs after her due date exceeded by a week.

However, the hospital asked him to pay GHC 500 as doctor motivation fee before she receives care. He could not raise it immediately leading to the death of his wife and unborn child.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Health Service has begun investigations into the matter.

The Director of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) in the Ashanti Region Dr Emmanuel Tenkorang, is expected to meet with the management at Suntreso Government Hospital on Wednesday (July 11, 2018).