Pregnant woman, baby die over GHC500 ‘doctor motivation fee’

A 30-year-old pregnant woman has died at the Suntreso Government Hospital in the Ashanti Region after the facility failed to allow her into the labour ward because her husband could not immediately pay a GHC500 'Doctor Motivation Fee'.

Angela Afriyie Agyemang died on Wednesday, July 4, 2018.

She died at the theatre just as her husband had made available the GHC500 fee for which she had been denied medical attention.

Pastor Solomon Lamo Latiff of the House of Faith Ministry in Kumasi, said he took his wife to the hospital the previous day when she started experiencing labour pangs after her due date exceeded by a week.

He told Accra-based Class FM that he was informed by one Dr Sarpong that a Caesarean Section (CS) was to be done but not until he had paid the GHC500 doctor motivation fee.

Pastor Agyemang said he plans to sue the hospital for medical negligence. He said the hospital allowed several other women in labour into the theatre while his wife was kept sitting in a wheelchair for over three hours.

This was because he was yet to raise the GHS500 'Doctor Motivation Fee'.