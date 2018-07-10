Pulse.com.gh logo
Three security face trial over missing diapers


A case where 3 security persons are in court for allegedly stealing diapers and other things have been adjourned to July 19, 2018 by an Accra Circuit Court.

An Accra Circuit Court has remanded 3 security men into prison custody for allegedly stealing items including diapers to the tune of GH¢152,695.95.

One of the accused persons, Philip Tettey pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit crime and stealing.

However, when the charges were read to the other two only known as Amidu and Mohammed’s, their pleas were not taken because they claim they can better understand Mamprusi language.

The court will seek an interpreter to that effect.

The 3 will appear in court again on July 19, 2018.

Briefing the court, Police Chief Inspector Rosina Tettey said that Amidu, Mohammed, and Tettey are security men of the Veroni Company, dealers in baby diapers and sanitary towels located at the North Industrial Area, Kaneshie in Accra.

She narrated that on Monday, June 25, 2018, the Human Resource Manager of the company reported to work at 7:30 in the morning and saw that the company’s locks and warehouse have been broken into.

He realised that the quantities of baby diapers, sanitary towels (pads) and one Hisense Television monitor had been stolen.

Meanwhile, the 3 suspects had also vacated their post. He, therefore, lodged a complainant with the police.

The Prosecution said an investigation revealed that the three had been spotted at the Roman Hill Commercial Area in Kumasi with some of the stolen items and they were subsequently arrested.

Chief Inspector Tettey said, 550 sanitary pads in addition to seven packs of baby diapers were retrieved from them.

They were handed over to the police in Accra and arraigned.

