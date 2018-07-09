Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Kasoa Magistrate uses chamber pot; no washroom


Courts In Ghana Kasoa Magistrate uses chamber pot; no washroom

The Kasoa Magistrate court shares the same facility with the Assembly but has not been provided with a washroom.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

A Magistrate at the Kasoa District Court has said that she is compelled to use a chamber pot when she needs to attend nature’s call at the court.

This is because there is no washroom at the facility.

Felicia Gandezi said this when the Chief Justice visited the court as part of a four-day tour in the Central Region.

The court shares the same facility with the Assembly but has not been provided with a washroom.

READ ALSO: Robbers attack Metro Mass, 9 other vehicles

According to Felicia Gandezi, she uses the chamber pot and has to empty the content immediately after in order to avoid an unpleasant smell at the premises.

She said she has had to endure this in her bid to deliver justice.

Even though this is an unpleasant situation, Felicia Gandezi said they have no option than to use the chamber pot.

Reacting to this situation, the Chief Justice, Justice Sophia Akuffo said she was surprised.

“I haven’t looked at a chamber pot since my daughter was a baby. This is terrible,” she said.

READ ALSO: Ministry of Communications to release KelniGvG contract today

Mrs Akuffo who was unaware of the situation until now has promised to put up an edifice fit for purpose for the court.

“We should not have accepted this. We should not be sharing facilities with anybody. Kasoa is a very prosperous Municipality, we are going to have to build a purposely designed [court]. We don’t want this…this is totally unsuitable.”

The Chief Justice further promised to close all courts with buildings that do not meet model designs.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

In Ashanti Region: Robbers attack Metro Mass, 9 other vehicles In Ashanti Region Robbers attack Metro Mass, 9 other vehicles
Court Order: Ministry of Communications to release KelniGvG contract today Court Order Ministry of Communications to release KelniGvG contract today
New Role: Dr. Bawumia lands UN job New Role Dr. Bawumia lands UN job
’Nana Konadu bought an acre plot for GHc5‘ - Residents continue protests ’Nana Konadu bought an acre plot for GHc5‘ - Residents continue protests
David Davis: Britain's Brexit minister steps down in blow to May David Davis Britain's Brexit minister steps down in blow to May
Spirituality: Pastor Otabil protects and prays for me: Akufo-Addo reveals Spirituality Pastor Otabil protects and prays for me: Akufo-Addo reveals

Recommended Videos

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia: Vice President grabs UN appointment Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Vice President grabs UN appointment
World Ranking: Ghana ranks 108th on a list of the largest armies armies World Ranking Ghana ranks 108th on a list of the largest armies armies
Owusu Bempah: You're immature if you quit church because a pastor is a womanizer Owusu Bempah You're immature if you quit church because a pastor is a womanizer



Top Articles

1 NPP Delegates Conference Adom FM's Captain Smart arrested and granted...bullet
2 Crimes Police hunt attackers following assault at NDC MP's residencebullet
3 New Role Dr. Bawumia lands UN jobbullet
4 Investigative Journalist Anas petitions NMC to investigate Hot FM...bullet
5 Spirituality Pastor Otabil protects and prays for me: Akufo-Addo...bullet
6 ’Nana Konadu bought an acre plot for GHc5‘ - Residents...bullet
7 Interdiction Adom FM suspends Captain Smart for 'reckless'...bullet
8 In Ashanti Region Robbers attack Metro Mass, 9 other vehiclesbullet
9 Graduate Employment 11 things you need before applying...bullet
10 In Central Region Six arrested for duping traderbullet

Top Videos

1 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
2 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
3 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
4 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
5 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number to...bullet
6 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
7 Name and Shame Kennedy Agyapong premieres Anas video on June 27bullet
8 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale...bullet
9 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
10 Innovation KSM interviews CEO of Kaeme, Freda Obeng-Ampofobullet

Local

Nursing Training Gov’t withdraws decision to suspend Nurse Assistant Programmes
Ursula Owusu
Controversy Court defers judgement on KelniGvG implementation injunction
Fraud Alert WAEC warns candidates of exam results fraudsters
File Photo
It’s “absurd” to complain about high cost of maize – Deputy Agric Minister