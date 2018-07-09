Pulse.com.gh logo
Ministry of Communications to release KelniGvG contract today


The Ministry was ordered to release the documents by an Accra High Court (Human Rights Division) presided over by Justice Anthony Yeboah, following an application by two private Ghanaian citizens

Ursula Owusu, Minister of Communications

The Ministry of Communications has indicated that it will release all the paperwork concerning the 'controversial' KelniGvG contract to the Attorney General by close of day today.

The Ministry said it is optimistic of meeting the court order of making the contract available and for public consumption before the ends.

The Ministry was ordered to release the documents by an Accra High Court (Human Rights Division) presided over by Justice Anthony Yeboah, following an application by two private Ghanaian citizens: John Ato Bonful and Nana Adom Kanyi, as well a pressure group, ‘The Citizens of Ghana Movement’, who feared the implementation of the contract could breach their right to privacy, hence their prayer to the court for an injunction.

The deal, which is meant for the design, development and implementation of a common platform for monitoring mobile phone traffic and corresponding revenue, has come under a lot of scrutiny, especially from policy think tank, Imani Africa.

Ursulu Owusu-Ekuful, Minister of Communications

 

Other civil organisations have also called on President Nana Akufo-Addo to step in and cancel the contract as it smacks of corruption.

In a response on some of the controversies surrounding the contract, Communication Specialist at the Ministry, Sandra Frimpong, told ClassFMonline.com that the privacy of Ghanaians will not be compromised by the KelniGVG deal.

She said: “Common Monitoring Platform is not a project which is aimed at compromising the privacy of consumers and to this, we reassure you that technical specifications have been provided to provide a further layer of protection and security to address the privacy concerns of the Mobile Network Operators."

“A filtering server and mirroring installations have been included to ensure that only the signaling information needed for the purposes of traffic monitoring will be received by the National Communications Authority (NCA) and the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA). No other information – voice, SMS, video or data will be received by KelniGVG servers.” she added.

