Court orders gov't to make KelniGvG contract public


Justice Yeboah contended that government should release all documents pertaining to the contract for their perusal of the plaintiffs.

  • Published:
Ursulu Owusu-Ekuful, Minister of Communications play

Ursulu Owusu-Ekuful, Minister of Communications
An Accra Human Rights Court has ordered the government of Ghana to release the full contract details of its deal with telecommunications monitory firm KelniGvG.

Appeals Court Judge, Justice Anthony Yeboah made this ruling after a suit by by plaintiffs, Sara Asafu-Adjaye and Maximus Amertogoh, seeking, among others, an interlocutory injunction to restrain the government and its assigns from implementing and operationalizing a Common Platform to monitor revenues of telecommunication companies.

The Court directed the State to submit the documents to the registry because the letter submitted as part of the application by the plaintiffs demanding the release of the contractual documents did not identify and or specify the person who will be responsible for receiving the documents.

Ursula Owusu play

 

The applicant are before the Court because they insist that having followed the public debate and upon further enquiry, they gathered that the 1st (Ministry of Communication), 2nd (National Communication Authority) and 3rd (Ghana Revenue Authority) respondents, who are primarily responsible for the implementation of the common platform intend to carry out the exercise in a manner which will be in breach of the applicant’s fundamental human right to privacy.”

The plaintiffs claim that the architecture of the common platform to be implemented is such that instead of connecting to only the billing node provided by the telecom companies as stipulated under Act 864, the connection will be made to all the physical nodes, and it will be a breach of Article 18 (2) of the 1992 Constitution.

