Passport booklet shortage due to a technical fault - Minister


Passport acquisition has been a challenge across Ghana within the past few weeks due to massive shortage of the booklets.

  • Published:
The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Mohammed Tijani has disclosed that the current shortage of passport forms across the country is due to a technical hitch.

He said the numbers printed by the Controller and Accountant General for every year was halved due to the technical challenges.

“Every year we issue 4000 passport booklets but this year due to technical reasons only 2000 booklets were issued by Controller and Accountant’s outfit', Tijani said.

Mr Tijani who is also Member of Parliament for Yendi told Chief Jerry Forson on the Ghana Yensom show on Accra 100.5FM Wednesday July 11 that the issues have been rectified to ensure that more booklets are printed.

Mr Tijani further indicated that the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, has put in place several measures to ensure that challenges associated with the issuance of passports are dealt with.

