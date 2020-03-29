President Akufo-Addo announced the establishment of a COVID-19 Fund in a Friday night address to the nation in which he also declared partial lockdown of the country.

The fund which will be headed by Ghana’s former Chief Justice is to receive public contributions towards the battle to stem the spread of the virus in Ghana.

And now Lydia Alhassan has also followed the exemplary gesture of President Akufo-Addo to donate her three months' salary to her constituency to support the fight against Coronavirus pandemic.

According to her, the funds will be used to “support the vulnerable and needy” in the constituency during the coronavirus pandemic.

She also urged all her constituents to strictly comply with all the Directives by the President, His Excellency Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo as he leads the nation to fight against COVID-19 pandemic.