According to the party, the selection of a leader for the country has some spiritual connotation, an avenue which can only be achieved with the guidance of God.

It will, hence, embark on this exercise to “God’s divine intervention to halt the recent spate of armed robbery, killings and other violent crimes that we are witnessing across the length and breadth of the country in the run-up to this year’s elections.”

The National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, the NDC said this in a statement signed and cited by Pulse.com.gh. The event will begin on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

“Above all, the NDC recognises that it is God Almighty who chooses good leaders for nations; hence the party shall be fasting and praying for a resounding victory for our flagbearer and parliamentary candidates in the upcoming elections,” the statement said.

Prayer meetings will also be held at the party’s headquarters, on “Saturday and climaxed with a church service on the morning of Sunday, 8th November 2020, at the Royal House Chapel International in Accra.”

The event is themed, “The horse is prepared for the day of battle, but victory is in the hands of the Lord”- Proverbs 21:31.”