The alleged suspects were busted by the police on September 6, 2019.

Their modus operandi included luring the unsuspecting victims to their base at Ada Foah, physically attacking and raping them before bolting with their personal belongings such as mobile phones and money.

The two, Winfred Mohammed Dakeh, 24, unemployed, and Abraham Tetiafor, 19, an undertaker, are currently in police cells at the Ada Divisional Police Station, where the case has been transferred to, pending further investigation.

Speaking to journalists in Tema last Tuesday, the Tema Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police, (DCOP), Mr Edward Johnson Oyirifi-Akrofi, said on August 28, 2019, suspect Dakeh managed to lure one of the victims named Angel Nikuroki (aged 21) to a location near the abandoned Colonial Prison Quarters at Ada Foah.

He said on arrival, Dakeh and his accomplice, Tetiafor, gang-raped her and took her purse containing an amount of ¢400 and an Infinix mobile phone.