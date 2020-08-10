The clash has also left scores injured and properties worth thousands of Ghana cedis destroyed.

According to Daily Graphic, the incident happened during the Electoral Commission’s mop-up of the voter’s registration exercise during which gunshots were fired.

It still remains unclear how the scuffle started but a man who has been identified as Kofi Labatu, a member of the ruling New Patriotic Party, was pronounced dead when he was rushed to the Dormaa Ahenkro Presbyterian Hospital.

The Member of Parliament for Dormaa West, Mr. Ali Maiga Halidu told the Daily Graphic that the deceased was hit by a bullet fired by security personnel who were deployed to the scene.

Two people are said to be receiving treatment at the Dormaa Ahenkro Presbyterian Hospital – after they sustained gunshot wounds in the Saturday incident.