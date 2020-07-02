Political figures especially from the New Patriotic Party which he was a senior member of before his unexpected demise and well-meaning Ghanaians have been expressing their shock at the sad news as well as tributes.
For a reminder to those who knew him and a little education for those who didn’t know much about the renowned politician, here are some facts about him.
- Kojo Afriyie was born in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.
- He attended Seventh Day Adventist Secondary School in Bekwai from where he obtained his GCE Ordinary level certificate.
- He then proceeded to obtain his GCE Advanced level certificate from Konongo Odumase Secondary School in Konongo.
- He was admitted to study political science at the University of Ghana.
- He then enrolled at the Ghana School of Law where he graduated with Bachelor of Laws.
- After this, he was admitted as a solicitor and counsel for the Supreme Court of Ghana.
- Afriyie entered into private law practice in 1981. During the John Agyekum Kufour administration, he was appointed head of legal services at the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation.
- He was later made to act as the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the corporation.
- While managing his firm, Afriyie was also actively engaged in Ghanaian politics.
- He served as the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party from 2010 to 2014.
- He lost his bid to secure a second term to Kwabena Agyapong.