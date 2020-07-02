Political figures especially from the New Patriotic Party which he was a senior member of before his unexpected demise and well-meaning Ghanaians have been expressing their shock at the sad news as well as tributes.

For a reminder to those who knew him and a little education for those who didn’t know much about the renowned politician, here are some facts about him.

  1. Kojo Afriyie was born in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.
  2. He attended Seventh Day Adventist Secondary School in Bekwai from where he obtained his GCE Ordinary level certificate.
  3. He then proceeded to obtain his GCE Advanced level certificate from Konongo Odumase Secondary School in Konongo.
  4. He was admitted to study political science at the University of Ghana.
  5. He then enrolled at the Ghana School of Law where he graduated with Bachelor of Laws.
  6. After this, he was admitted as a solicitor and counsel for the Supreme Court of Ghana.
  7. Afriyie entered into private law practice in 1981. During the John Agyekum Kufour administration, he was appointed head of legal services at the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation.
  8. He was later made to act as the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the corporation.
  9. While managing his firm, Afriyie was also actively engaged in Ghanaian politics.
  10. He served as the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party from 2010 to 2014.
  11. He lost his bid to secure a second term to Kwabena Agyapong.