11 vie for NDC presidential slot: what it means

The hour of picking a credible candidate to lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to victory is near.

This has resulted in an aggressive campaign style from some presidential aspirants who have now adopted a new strategy of campaigning on various platforms.

Eleven members of the opposition NDC have so far expressed interest in leading the party into the 2020 elections.

All doubts about the number of candidates who will line up for the flagbearership race on December 7.

A critical phase of the opposition NDC is a process of finding a successor to former President John Mahama as the leader of the party and, possibly, President of Ghana.

The party being a democratic institution and would not use any method which frowned at the tenets of democracy to eliminate any of its members who qualified by the NDC constitution and the national Constitution to be a flag bearer of the party and President of Ghana.

Every member of the NDC has the right to express his or her opinion on the process.

The pronouncement of Mahama to contest again stirred the expected controversy, particularly within some of the party's heavyweights.

Those who have declared their intentions include former President John Mahama, the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin; a former Trade Minister, Ekwow Spio-Garbrah and a former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Sylvester Adinam Mensah.

The rest are the former Vice Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Professor Joshua Alabi; a banker and oil and gas consultant, Nurideen Iddrisu; the Member of Parliament (MP) for Cape Coast South, George Kwaku Ricketts Hagan; a member of the NDC’s communication team, Stephen Atubiga; a lawyer,­­­ Elikplim Agbemava and Mr David Dotse Kwame Kuwadah and Goosie Tanoh.

Goosie Tanoh has become the 11th presidential aspirant to officially inform the NDC about his intentions to contest the 2020 flagbearership slot of the party.

Some believes their selection as the flag bearer would give Ghanaians a choice to develop the country, as his campaign would focus on social justice, accountability and development.

It is not cynical for those who do not understand political ideology to fight for a position within a political party like the NDC leadership.

The NDC has scheduled to hold its presidential primaries on December 7, 2018, and had announced that the presidential hopefuls could start campaigning effective August 2, 2018.

General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia had earlier admonished the aspirants to organize their campaign in a decorous manner devoid of insults and character assassination.

Alban Bagbin had already begun his campaigning in parts of the country.