Why Mahama stands tall among NDC presidential aspirants


Every state is bound to fail in the absence of a competitive demonstration of superior knowledge, and an opportunity to assess the performance of its leaders.

play

Former president John Mahama has given the strongest indication yet that he will contest for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearership in the 2020 elections.

He appears unperturbed about the opposition he is likely to face in the NDC presidential primaries.

He said he has no problem with any of my colleagues who have expressed interest in leading this great party.

Mahama considers himself a notch above all the other persons who have been touted as potential flagbearers, including former Minister of Trade and Industry, Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, and former National Health Insurance Scheme CEO, Sylvester Mensah.

Many gurus in the party believe he is the best person capable of leading the party back to power in 2020.

Others believe that Mahama is a statue in the party.

Of all the names that have cropped up as wanting to lead the NDC, Mahama is by far the most popular. He has the best name and face recognition nationwide and thus marketing him to Ghanaians later on in the general election would be easier for the NDC.

Mahama raised the bar for all subsequent Presidents of Ghana with his performance when he was President of Ghana from 12012 to 2016. His achievements in all sectors of the economy especially in the areas of health, education, transport, energy and infrastructure has resulted in many Ghanaians having nostalgic memories of his administration as the Akufo-Addo administration continues to fail to deliver.

Businessmen are more likely to fund a party with a presidential candidate who is likely to win an election than one who they are not sure about.

Already, indications are that the NPP is panicking at the prospects of Mahama leading the NDC into the 2020 election.

Among those who have indicated their interest to lead the party former Vice Chancellor of the University for Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Prof. Joshua Alabi, Elikplim Agbemava and second deputy Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, MP for Cape Coast South and Former Deputy Finance Minister, George Kweku Ricketts-Hagan.

Some 94 Members of Parliament have also reaffirmed their support for Mahama.

The 94 include former Accra Mayor and Ablekuma West MP, Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije, former Sports Minister and Odododiodio MP, Nii Lante Vanderpuye, Akatamanso MP, Nii Laryea Afotey-Agbo and former Deputy Finance Minister and Ajumako Enyan Esiam MP, Cassiel Ato Forson.

Bawku Central MP, Mahama Ayariga, North Tongu MP, Okudzeto Ablakwa, Tamale North MP, Alhassan Suhuyini and Ketu South MP, Fifii Kwetey are among the 94 who have signed their support for the former president.

Mahama stands tall to win the presidential race because he delivered the best transformational agenda this country has seen since Nkrumah.

