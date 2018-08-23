Mahama picks 2020 NDC presidential forms

news

Former President John Mahama has picked nomination forms to contest the 2020 presidential elections of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The forms were picked on his behalf on Thursday, August 23.

Ahead of his declaration, Mahama on Wednesday called on the founder of the NDC at his office in Accra.

Mahama and Jerry John Rawlings centred their discussions on the re-organisation of the party, the upcoming regional and national executive elections as well as the presidential primaries for the party.

READ MORE: NDC boycotts IPAC meeting

The party have opened nomination for flagbearers for a national congress that will be on held on December 7, 2018, to elect one person.

Mahama stated the need to consult the founder on party issues and commended him for re-energizing the party’s Council of Elders and participating actively in its meetings.

He indicated that a re-energised Council of Elders will instil a strong sense of order in the party structure.

READ MORE: Mahama visits Rawlings

Among those who have indicated their interest to lead the party are former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Sylvester Mensah, Dr. Ekow Spio Garbah, a former Trade and Industry, former Vice Chancellor of the University for Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Prof. Joshua Alabi, Elikplim Agbemava and second deputy Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.