NDC boycotts IPAC meeting

news

The National Democratic Congress(NDC) has boycotted the first meeting of the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) of the Electoral Commission (EC) which was chaired by newly appointed Electoral Commissioner, Jean Mensa.

According to the party, they received the invitation very late and could not attend the meeting today, Wednesday, August 22, 2018.

"We had a message informing us of the impending meeting around 12:00 pm, which is not appropriate," a source said.

The newly reconstituted leadership of the Commission is meeting the various parties to hold discussions in relation to the Electoral Calendar.

READ MORE: Otiko Djaba rejecting Nana Addo's job exposes weak govt - Ablakwa

A copy of a letter signed by Jean Mensa read: "On behalf of the Electoral Commission of Ghana, I am pleased to invite you to Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting on Wednesday 22nd August 2018. The time is 1:00 pm. The venue is the IPAC room of the Electoral Commission.

"As you may be aware, the Commission will carry out a referendum this year as part of the government proposal to create six new regions. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the 2018 limited Registration Exercise and the Referendum.

"Mr Samuel Tettey, Chairperson, Deputy Chairperson (operations) will lead the meeting in my absence."