Goosie Tanoh officially joins NDC Presidential race


Goosie Tanoh has officially declared his interest in the flagbearer race of the party.

Augustus Obuadum Goosie Tanoh, founder of the defunct National Reform Party (NRP), appears to be resurrecting his dead political career.

He has officially declared his interest in the flagbearer race of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Earlier, he has started making himself visible to the public through the media.

Goosie Tanoh stormed the national headquarters of the NDC at Adabraka in Accra Thursday morning, to declare his interest.

He was accompanied by the chairman of the Goosie branch of Anevon Court, Eric Wrillimeg and hundreds of his supporters.

He presented his letter of intent to NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah.

He said Ghanaians have a choice to persist with bad governance or choose him to spark a change.

Explaining the rationale of the theme behind his campaign, the founder of the defunct NRP stated that returned to the party at the behest of the late President John Evans Atta Mills in 2007.

Departure from NDC

He left the NDC ahead of the crucial 2000 general election, which the party lost to then opposition NPP, to form his own NRP, and since then many ardent NDC members have not forgiven him because they claim his breakaway led to the defeat of the NDC which brought President J.A. Kufuor and Alhaji Aliu Mahama to power.

