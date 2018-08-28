Pulse.com.gh logo
Mahama is not a drunkard - NDC MP slams former ambassador


Mahama is not a drunkard - NDC MP slams former ambassador

The former ambassador said the comeback of Mahama would be doom for the NDC in the 2020 elections.

  • Published:
Former president John Mahama play

The Member of Parliament for Sagnarigu constituency, Alhaji A.B.A. Fuseini, has launched a scathing attack on a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Daniel Osei.

Daniel Osei, former ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) earlier claimed that former president John Mahama designated former Board Chairman of Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), Daniel Ohene Agyekum to inform the party of his intention to contest the 2020 election and pick the presidential forms on his behalf because he [Mahama] was intoxicated.

He indicated that the comeback of Mahama would be doom for the NDC in the 2020 elections.

Speaking on Accra-based Adom, the NDC stalwart said "Mahama's only reason for wanting to come back is greed".

He said "One of them called me whilst they were waiting and told me. Didn’t I tell you the man hasn’t changed, he couldn’t go because they say he is drunk and the scent from his mouth would not be pleasant if he is to submit the letter himself."

Alhaji A.B.A. Fuseini

 

In what appears to be an outrageous claim that Mahama has become addicted to alcohol, Alhaji A.B.A. Fuseini in response to the allegations said Daniel Osei is not a true party member adding that he's on an agenda to destroy Mahama and his hardwork.

"When the handshake passes the elbow, it’s no longer a greeting but a fight and what this man is doing is no longer a criticism to construct but an agenda to destroy not only president Mahama but the NDC," he stated.

"Everybody knows president Mahama is not a drunkard and for you to even make such an allegation, nobody would take you serious", he said.

He said Mahama appointing Osei as an ambassador is the biggest mistake he made in his administration.

