Mahama's only reason for coming back is greed - NDC stalwart

Former ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Daniel Osei has denigrated the candidature of former president John Mahama.

He said the comeback of Mahama would be a doom for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 elections.

Speaking on Accra-based Adom FM's Current Affairs show, Burning Issues, he said "Mahama's only reason for wanting to come back is greed".

According to him, Mahama presided over a corrupt government of family and friends "lacks the focus and discipline to take us to victory".

He added that he [Mahama] has "cultivated this culture of sycophancy around him who don’t believe in that and he lacks the focus to even think through that practice".

On Thursday, August 23, Mahama has picked his nomination forms to contest the 2020 presidential elections of the NDC.

Ahead of his declaration, Mahama on Wednesday called on the founder of the NDC at his office in Accra.

Mahama and Jerry John Rawlings centered their discussions on the re-organization of the party, the upcoming regional and national executive elections as well as the presidential primaries for the party.

But the former ambassador to the UAE alleged that Mahama had to designate former Board Chairman of Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), Daniel Ohene Agyekum to inform the party of his intention to contest the 2020 election because he was intoxicated by the content in the flask he holds.

He said one of the party members called him on the day of the submission of his letter and informed him that Mahama was tipsy when a certain video of him and the supporters chanting him was released.

"One of them called me whilst they were waiting and told me. Didn’t I tell you the man hasn’t changed, he couldn’t go because they say he is drunk and the scent from his mouth would not be pleasant if he is to submit the letter himself," he noted.