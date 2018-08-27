NPP unfazed by Mahama's return

news

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has declared that former President John Mahama does not pose a threat to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the government.

The party said it is unfazed by the comeback of Mahama who has declared his intentions to contest the presidential race of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to the acting Director of Communications for the NPP, Yaw Adomako Barfi Mahama will be no match for the NPP even if he wins the flagbearership race of the NDC.

In an interview on Accra-based Citi FM, he said "we are not bothered at all. We are on sound footing and we are doing the right things. Ghanaians are the best judges so we are not worried. After all they have a lot of arsenal on them, Alban Bagbin has said Mahama’s coming is a bomb, looking at what Goosie Tanoh has said, looking at what Ken Dzirasah has said. I’m assuring Ghanaians that we are not disturbed at all and we are not even going to be disturbed because we have the mandate, and we need to deliver on the promises."

He said the NPP government is focused on delivering the promises it made to Ghanaians prior to the 2016 general elections.

On Thursday, August 23, Mahama has picked his nomination forms to contest the 2020 presidential elections of the NDC.

Ahead of his declaration, Mahama on Wednesday called on the founder of the NDC at his office in Accra.

Mahama and Jerry John Rawlings centered their discussions on the re-organization of the party, the upcoming regional and national executive elections as well as the presidential primaries for the party.

Mahama stated the need to consult the founder on party issues and commended him for re-energizing the party’s Council of Elders and participating actively in its meetings.

He indicated that a re-energized Council of Elders will instill a strong sense of order in the party structure.

Among those who have indicated their interest to lead the party are former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Sylvester Mensah, Dr. Ekow Spio Garbah, a former Trade and Industry, former Vice Chancellor of the University for Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Prof. Joshua Alabi, Elikplim Agbemava and second deputy Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.