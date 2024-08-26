22% of Ghanaians see military rule as a better option — Mahama

In his keynote address at the Nigerian Bar Association's 64th Annual General Conference in Lagos, Mahama discussed Ghana's challenges with democratic governance, referencing a recent Afrobarometer survey.

According to Afrobarometer, the survey, which sampled a representative cross-section of Ghanaians, reflects a notable shift in public sentiment.

The 22% of respondents who expressed a preference for military rule indicates a growing frustration among citizens regarding the current state of governance and public administration.

He shared alarming statistics from Ghana, noting that most citizens have lost trust in democratic institutions.

Mahama said "Time is running out to make the most crucial decisions that will once again inspire hope in the future of our democratic governance. Let me share a few examples from my own country Ghana. According to the latest Afrobarometer survey, an overwhelming 83% of Ghanaians believe the country is heading in the wrong direction.

"Additionally, 85% of Ghanaians rate the country’s economy as bad. While 72% described their personal living conditions from fairly bad to bad. About 55% of Ghanaians say they have lost trust in our Ghanaian Parliament. 53% have lost trust in the presidency."

"Moreover, 77% believe the government is not doing enough to fight corruption and 64% feel that the government is failing to improve the economy. Another revealing statistic is that 22% of Ghanaians agree that the country will be better off under military rule.

"These figures indicate a significant decline in trust in a democratic country like Ghana, which is a wake-up call for all of us. The African continent today is grappling with a range of complex issues that are threatening to derail our progress," he stated.

