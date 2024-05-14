This translates to an average of 45,000 applicants per day. Of these registrations, females make up 135,898 (54.11%), while males account for 115,251 (45.89%).
251,149 new voters registered so far — EC
According to Dr. Bossman Asare, Deputy Chairman of the Electoral Commission (EC) overseeing Corporate Services, a total of 251,149 new eligible voters have been registered within the first six days of the 21-day limited voter registration exercise nationwide.
Here's a breakdown by region:
- Greater Accra: 33,899 applicants (13.5%)
- North East: 6,928 applicants (2.8%)
- Upper East: 10,646 applicants (4.2%)
- Northern: 19,491 applicants (7.8%)
- Bono: 8,972 applicants (3.6%)
- Bono East: 9,681 applicants (3.9%)
- Volta: 12,190 applicants (4.9%)
- Upper West: 8,474 applicants (3.4%)
- Eastern: 25,625 applicants (10.2%)
- Central: 27,984 applicants (11.1%)
- Ahafo: 6,273 applicants (2.5%)
- Ashanti: 44,232 applicants (17.6%)
- Western North: 9,134 applicants (3.6%)
- Oti: 7,259 applicants (2.9%)
- Savannah: 5,261 applicants (2.1%)
- Western: 15,100 applicants (6.0%)
This registration period, running from May 7 to May 27, 2024, is being conducted across all 268 district offices of the EC nationwide.
Regarding first-time voters, individuals aged 18 to 21 constitute the majority across all regions, totaling 221,066 (88.02%) nationally.
As for persons with disabilities, 400 have been registered thus far. The breakdown by region is as follows:
- Greater Accra: 33
- North East: 13
- Upper East: 19
- Northern: 25
- Bono: 108
- Bono East: 13
- Volta: 14
- Upper West: 11
- Eastern: 20
- Central: 37
- Ahafo: 4
- Ashanti: 27
- Western North: 9
- Oti: 20
- Savannah: 6
- Western: 21
