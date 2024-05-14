ADVERTISEMENT
251,149 new voters registered so far — EC

Emmanuel Tornyi

According to Dr. Bossman Asare, Deputy Chairman of the Electoral Commission (EC) overseeing Corporate Services, a total of 251,149 new eligible voters have been registered within the first six days of the 21-day limited voter registration exercise nationwide.

Electoral Comissioner Jean Mensah and Bossman Asare

This translates to an average of 45,000 applicants per day. Of these registrations, females make up 135,898 (54.11%), while males account for 115,251 (45.89%).

Here's a breakdown by region:

  • Greater Accra: 33,899 applicants (13.5%)
  • North East: 6,928 applicants (2.8%)
  • Upper East: 10,646 applicants (4.2%)
  • Northern: 19,491 applicants (7.8%)
  • Bono: 8,972 applicants (3.6%)
  • Bono East: 9,681 applicants (3.9%)
  • Volta: 12,190 applicants (4.9%)
  • Upper West: 8,474 applicants (3.4%)
  • Eastern: 25,625 applicants (10.2%)
  • Central: 27,984 applicants (11.1%)
  • Ahafo: 6,273 applicants (2.5%)
  • Ashanti: 44,232 applicants (17.6%)
  • Western North: 9,134 applicants (3.6%)
  • Oti: 7,259 applicants (2.9%)
  • Savannah: 5,261 applicants (2.1%)
  • Western: 15,100 applicants (6.0%)

This registration period, running from May 7 to May 27, 2024, is being conducted across all 268 district offices of the EC nationwide.

Regarding first-time voters, individuals aged 18 to 21 constitute the majority across all regions, totaling 221,066 (88.02%) nationally.

As for persons with disabilities, 400 have been registered thus far. The breakdown by region is as follows:

  • Greater Accra: 33
  • North East: 13
  • Upper East: 19
  • Northern: 25
  • Bono: 108
  • Bono East: 13
  • Volta: 14
  • Upper West: 11
  • Eastern: 20
  • Central: 37
  • Ahafo: 4
  • Ashanti: 27
  • Western North: 9
  • Oti: 20
  • Savannah: 6
  • Western: 21
