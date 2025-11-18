Police arrest man seen beating wife in viral video

The Ghana Police Service has arrested a man seen in a viral video physically assaulting a woman believed to be his wife at Ofankor in the Ga East Municipality.

A neighbour, who saw the incident, reportedly captured it on video and shared it on social media.

The suspect was seen beating his wife naked in the house. The suspect, identified as John Odartey Lamptey, was picked up on Monday, November 17, 2025, at the family residence after the disturbing video sparked public outrage online.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police say two of the suspect siblings; Grace Kushie Lamptey and Louis Odartey Lamptey were also arrested for allegedly attempting to attack the female tenant they suspected of recording and circulating the footage.

According to the statement, the tenant was immediately rescued to ensure her safety. Meanwhile, police have launched a search to locate the wife, who reportedly fled the home moments before officers arrived.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the arrest, the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection has condemned the act describing it as "barbaric" and stating that "no individual has the right to subject another person to any form of abuse under any circumstances"

The Ministry has reached out to the Ghana Police Service to ensure a thorough investigation and to ensure justice is served.

In a statement signed by Chief Inspector Brigitte Babanawo, the CID reaffirmed its commitment to protect victims of domestic abuse and ensure that all offenders are brought to justice.



The ministry of Gender, Children and Protection has also urged the public to remain vigilant and report all suspected cases of any form of abuse through the Domestic Violence Call Centre