The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer touched on a lot of issues during the period.

Some of his comments generated conversations and debates on social media last week.

Pulse.com.gh resists some of the issues the former president touched on while addressing his followers on the country’s coronavirus situation.

Four critical things the NDC leader talked about are as follows;

Giving 3-month token to SSNIT contributors

According to the former President Mahama, social security contributions are essentially an insurance scheme made, not just for pensions in old age, but also to help contributors in times of adversity such as this.

The NDC flagbearer prayed SSNIT to support contributors with some money to cushion them for the next three months.

Let's demand accountability from gov't on COVID-19 fund – Mahama

Mr.Mahama also called on Ghanaians to demand transparency and accountability in the disbursement of the COVID-19 Trust Fund created by the government to help finance activities relating to the fight against the pandemic.

Mr Mahama said the funds were contributed by the tax payer, hence due accountability must be rendered by the government.

Calls for voter roll compilation "deeply irresponsible" – Mahama

He also described as “deeply irresponsible” suggestions by some elements within the NPP government that the Electoral Commission (EC) begin compiling a new voter register despite the raging coronavirus pandemic.

Without mentioning names, John Mahama said: “It is unfortunate that a high-ranking member of the President’s party has suggested, in recent days, that the Electoral Commission should, and will go ahead with the compilation of a new voter register as soon as next month”.

Ghana’s economy on ventilators at ICU – Mahama jabs NPP government

The former President further jabbed the managers of the country's economy, saying the coronavirus pandemic has exposed their “propaganda” about the health of the economy.

He opined that Ghana’s economy is on ventilators barely a month after the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the Akufo-Addo administration has used propaganda to sell the economy and the current crisis is now exposing them.