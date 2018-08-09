4 Ministers likely to be booted out of Akufo-Addo's gov't

news

Rumours have intensified this week that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is likely to conduct his first ever ministerial reshuffle.

Information coming from the seat of the Presidency indicate that some prominent Ministers are going to move to other portfolios while others will be completely be axed from the government.

Akufo-Addo caused a stir last year when he named a monumental 110 Ministers and deputies to help him make Ghana work again.

The number of Ministers caused an uproar from civil society organisations with many arguing that it will cause a drain on the state coffers.

Though speculations are indicating some Ministers whom the President will kick out of his government, we explain why these 4 Ministers are more than likely to be shown the door by the President.

Joseph Kofi Adda - Minister of Sanitation: The Navrongo Central Member of Parliament has been one of the most criticised under this government for his portfolio. Many Ghanaians have been on his neck for what they deem as underperformance. Accra and other major cities across the country are engulfed in filth with the Sanitation Ministry sitting idly by.

Though he has complained of his Ministry being under resourced in various interviews, Ghanaians expect him to deliver and he has so far failed.

Dr. Afriyie Akoto - Minister of Agriculture: Dr. Akoto has weathered a lot of calls by stakeholders under his Ministry to be fired by the President. The Ghana National Poultry Farmers Association said this about him in May: "Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto is an arrogant minister who does not listen to advice from us concerning the welfare of the ministry and our jobs”

He has also been chastised over government's flagship "Planting for Food and Jobs" initiative which many believe he hasn't coordinated it well. Just this week, there were reports that fertilizers worth GHS 600,000 for the initiative have been stolen in the Brong Ahafo Region. These developments are not good for Dr. Akoto's stay in government.

Mustapha Hamid - Minister of Information: Having managed communication for the then candidate Akufo-Addo for close to a decade, many thought Dr. Mustapha Hamid will find his portfolio easy. However, it has been turbulent so far for him and rumours are rife that he will be replaced. He has been tagged as "Misinformation Minister" by the opposition and he has struggled to explain effectively some key government policies.

Kweku Agyeman Manu - Minister of Health: This year has been very turbulent for the Health Ministry in terms of the couple of "no bed syndrome" at some of the nation's top hospitals that have resulted in deaths. Also the non-operation of the newly built University of Ghana Hospital put the Health Minister in the limelight.

Reports are that he is likely to head out of the Akufo-Addo government due to ill-health, however his performance since he was appointed was surely going to get him out anyways.

It is likely the first reshuffled list will be out by this weekend we will be on the look out to check if the above mentioned Ministers will maintain their positions.