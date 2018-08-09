Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

4 Ministers likely to be booted out of Akufo-Addo's gov't


Reshuffle 4 Ministers likely to be booted out of Akufo-Addo's gov't

  • Published: , Refreshed:
President Nana Addo and his Ministers play

President Nana Addo and his Ministers

Rumours have intensified this week that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is likely to conduct his first ever ministerial reshuffle.

Information coming from the seat of the Presidency indicate that some prominent Ministers are going to move to other portfolios while others will be completely be axed from the government.

Akufo-Addo caused a stir last year when he named a monumental 110 Ministers and deputies to help him make Ghana work again.

READ ALSO: Ghana's president considers reshuffling ministers as part of reform bid

The number of Ministers caused an uproar from civil society organisations with many arguing that it will cause a drain on the state coffers.

Though speculations are indicating some Ministers whom the President will kick out of his government, we explain why these 4 Ministers are more than likely to be shown the door by the President.

 

Joseph Kofi Adda - Minister of Sanitation: The Navrongo Central Member of Parliament has been one of the most criticised under this government for his portfolio. Many Ghanaians have been on his neck for what they deem as underperformance. Accra and other major cities across the country are engulfed in filth with the Sanitation Ministry sitting idly by.

Though he has complained of his Ministry being under resourced in various interviews, Ghanaians expect him to deliver and he has so far failed.

Hon Kofi Adda play

Hon Kofi Adda

 

 

Dr. Afriyie Akoto - Minister of Agriculture: Dr. Akoto has weathered a lot of calls by stakeholders under his Ministry to be fired by the President. The Ghana National Poultry Farmers Association said this about him in May: "Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto is an arrogant minister who does not listen to advice from us concerning the welfare of the ministry and our jobs”

He has also been chastised over government's flagship "Planting for Food and Jobs" initiative which many believe he hasn't coordinated it well. Just this week, there were reports that fertilizers worth GHS 600,000 for the initiative have been stolen in the Brong Ahafo Region. These developments are not good for Dr. Akoto's stay in government.

Minister of Agriculture  – Dr. Akoto Osei Afriyie play

Minister of Agriculture  – Dr. Akoto Osei Afriyie

 

Mustapha Hamid - Minister of Information: Having managed communication for the then candidate Akufo-Addo for close to a decade, many thought Dr. Mustapha Hamid will find his portfolio easy. However, it has been turbulent so far for him and rumours are rife that he will be replaced. He has been tagged as "Misinformation Minister" by the opposition  and he has struggled to explain effectively some key government policies.

READ ALSO:  Nana Addo must be impeached - Former MP

 

Information Minister, Mustapha Hamid play

Information Minister, Mustapha Hamid

Kweku Agyeman Manu - Minister of Health: This year has been very turbulent for the Health Ministry in terms of the couple of "no bed syndrome" at some of the nation's top hospitals that have resulted in deaths. Also the non-operation of the newly built University of Ghana Hospital put the Health Minister in the limelight.

Reports are that he is likely to head out of the Akufo-Addo government due to ill-health, however his performance since he was appointed was surely going to get him out anyways.

Health Minister, Kweku Agyeman-Manu play

Health Minister, Kweku Agyeman-Manu

It is likely the first reshuffled list will be out by this weekend we will be on the look out to check if the above mentioned Ministers will maintain their positions.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Disappointment: Nana Addo's appointees are failing him - Owusu Bempah Disappointment Nana Addo's appointees are failing him - Owusu Bempah
NDC Race: Mahama will win by 85% - Ablakwa predicts NDC Race Mahama will win by 85% - Ablakwa predicts
Corrupt Officials: Stop interfering in Amidu's work - Nana Addo to chiefs and pastors Corrupt Officials Stop interfering in Amidu's work - Nana Addo to chiefs and pastors
Agenda 2020: NDC youth root for Goosie Tanoh for presidential candidate Agenda 2020 NDC youth root for Goosie Tanoh for presidential candidate
Jabs: Akufo-Addo is visionless and incompetent - NDC MP Jabs Akufo-Addo is visionless and incompetent - NDC MP
Regional Executives: 76 aspirants vie for NDC positions in Greater Accra Regional Executives 76 aspirants vie for NDC positions in Greater Accra

Recommended Videos

Electoral Commission Scandal: I am not keeping any government vehicle - Charlotte Osei Electoral Commission Scandal I am not keeping any government vehicle - Charlotte Osei
Martin Amidu: Ayariga sending pastors, chiefs to beg me not to investigate him Martin Amidu Ayariga sending pastors, chiefs to beg me not to investigate him
Pulse Politics: I will be NDC general secretary for life – Asiedu Nketia Pulse Politics I will be NDC general secretary for life – Asiedu Nketia



Top Articles

1 AMERI Deal saga Nana Addo must be impeached - Former MPbullet
2 AMERI Deal Sacked Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko to spit 'fire' after...bullet
3 Reshuffle 4 Ministers likely to be booted out of Akufo-Addo's gov'tbullet
4 Allegations NDC gave me $1m and Landcruiser V8 but... – Owusu Bempahbullet
5 Ameri Blues Akufo-Addo wasn't misled - Bawa Mogtari firesbullet
6 Vicious Treatment Abronye DC quits NPP communications over neglectbullet
7 Ameri Controversy Gabby breaks silence on his ‘involvement’...bullet
8 Imminent Reshuffle Akufo-Addo set to trim his 'elephant...bullet
9 AMERI Controversy ‘Come clean on AMERI deal’ – NDC to...bullet
10 Tensions Sack I.C Quaye - NPP Chairman to Akufo-Addobullet

Top Videos

1 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
2 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
3 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
4 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
5 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
6 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon –...bullet
7 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plusbullet
8 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as...bullet
9 Condolences Sam George speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
10 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020...bullet

Politics

I will make Mahama my running mate - Atubiga
NDC Elections I will make Mahama my running mate - Atubiga
Freddy Blay paid NPP delegates
Finally Freddie Blay begs Togbe Afede for forgiveness over 'palmwine tapper' comment
We need to put a cap on political appointments - Haruna Iddrisu
Suggestion We need to put a cap on political appointments - Haruna Iddrisu
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
AMERI Deal Nana Addo must fire deputy Energy Ministers too - IES demands