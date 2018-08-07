Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Planting for Food & Jobs fertilizer worth GH¢600,000 stolen


Theft Planting for Food & Jobs fertilizer worth GH¢600,000 stolen

The theft was reported at the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA) in the Sunyani Municipality of the Brong Ahafo.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Planting for Food &amp; Jobs fertilizer worth GH¢600,000 stolen play

Planting for Food & Jobs fertilizer worth GH¢600,000 stolen

Fertilizers estimated at GH¢600,000, which were meant to foster the Planting for Food and Jobs programme, have reportedly been stolen.

The theft was reported at the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA) in the Sunyani Municipality of the Brong Ahafo.

READ ALSO:  Rent Blues: Report landlords who collect more than a year advance - Atta Akyea

So far, seven officers of the Ministry are currently under investigation over the stolen fertilizers.

Speaking at a press conference, the Brong Ahafo Regional Minister, Kweku Asomah-Cheremeh, said the fertilizers were stolen between November 2017 to June 2018 at the Ministry’s warehouse.

Brong Ahafo Regional Minister, Kwaku Asomah-Cyeremeh play

Brong Ahafo Regional Minister, Kwaku Asomah-Cyeremeh

 

He confirmed that the matter has been reported to the Police and BNI to ensure that the culprits are duly brought to book.

The Minister, however, allayed fears that the theft of the fertilizers will affect the Planting for Food and Jobs programme.

“We could see on a hindsight that the quantity missing was worth about GHC 600,000. In the old cedis, this will be about GHC 6 billion and that is what is under investigation now. We are not so conclusive on this. About in the sense that the figure may come down. It may be higher than that. For now that is what we think,” Asomah-Cheremeh said.

The Nana Addo government has the Planting for Food and Jobs programme one of its flagship initiatives.

READ ALSO:  Illegal Mining: 5 Chinese galamseyers arrested at Jacobu

The programme, which has started in some regions, is geared towards improving agricultural production in the country.

Farm resources such as high-yielding and improved seedlings will be supplied to participating farmers, as part of the Planting for Food and Jobs programme.

The policy is buttressed by five pillars; the supply of improved seeds to farmers at subsidized prices, the supply of fertilizers to farmers at subsidized prices, free extension services to farmers, marketing opportunities for produce after harvest, and E-Agriculture.

The programme is expected to absorb unemployed youth in rural areas, with the government initially targeting the creation of 750,000 jobs in its first phase.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Illegal Miners: 5 Chinese galamsey workers arrested at Bepotenten Illegal Miners 5 Chinese galamsey workers arrested at Bepotenten
Robbery: Lives of nurses at Manya Krobo threatened by armed robbers Robbery Lives of nurses at Manya Krobo threatened by armed robbers
Crime: 9 sacked SSNIT staff charged with causing financial loss to the state Crime 9 sacked SSNIT staff charged with causing financial loss to the state
Tragedy: 10-year-old girl killed in accident at Lower Manya Krobo Tragedy 10-year-old girl killed in accident at Lower Manya Krobo
Substance Abuse: 26-year old man high on Tramadol allegedly rapes sister Substance Abuse 26-year old man high on Tramadol allegedly rapes sister
Fantasy Dome: Comedians promise to lock down Accra at Glo Laffta fest on Aug 12 Fantasy Dome Comedians promise to lock down Accra at Glo Laffta fest on Aug 12

Recommended Videos

Amoatia Ofori Panin II: 500 homes to be demolished for Okyehene palace expansion Amoatia Ofori Panin II 500 homes to be demolished for Okyehene palace expansion
Samuel Atta-Akyea: Report landlords who demand more than one-year advance – Minister Samuel Atta-Akyea Report landlords who demand more than one-year advance – Minister
1 District 1 Factory: 36 factories to be operationalized soon – Akufo-Addo 1 District 1 Factory 36 factories to be operationalized soon – Akufo-Addo



Top Articles

1 Ghana Cocoa Board Opuni trial: Cocobod terminates contract of...bullet
2 Child Trafficking Man arrested in Takoradi for attempting to sell son...bullet
3 Controversial Deal Nana Addo must sack appointees who misled him on...bullet
4 Rent Blues Report landlords who collect more than a year advance -...bullet
5 Corruption Charlotte Osei dragged to Special Prosecutor for...bullet
6 Education Double track system will not run in all SHS- Akufo-Addobullet
7 Sexual Abuse 26-year-old man remanded after sex with his...bullet
8 Crime 9 sacked SSNIT staff charged with causing financial...bullet
9 Tragedy Three dead in a gory accident at Adansi-Fomenabullet
10 Poor Management COCOBOD workers demand immediate...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Counsellor Lutterodt defends police officer for beating womanbullet
2 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As Second Wifebullet
3 Name and Shame Kennedy Agyapong premieres Anas video on June 27bullet
4 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
5 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
6 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
7 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
8 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
9 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale...bullet
10 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children...bullet

Local

Illegal Mining 5 Chinese galamseyers arrested at Jacobu
General Secretary of the Ghana Christian Council, Reverend Dr Kwabena Opuni- Frimpong
Homosexuality In Ghana Don’t attack people over their sexual preferences - Opuni-Frimpong
Fisherfolk thank Akufo-Addo for stopping ban on fishing
Listening President Fisherfolk thank Akufo-Addo for stopping ban on fishing
In Ashaiman Okada business has reduced crime, says Ashaiman MP