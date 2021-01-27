The dishonest or fraudulent conduct by some people in power has become a canker that has proven difficult to deal with.
The act makes people compromise on their responsibilities and in most cases, leaves the poor at the mercy of another’s decision.
Jerry John Rawlings came to power in Ghana as a flight lieutenant of the Ghana Air Force following a coup d'état in 1979.
Rawlings grew discontented with Ignatius Kutu Acheampong's government, which had come to power through a coup in January 1972.
Acheampong was accused not only of corruption but also of maintaining Ghana's dependency on pre-colonial powers, in a situation that led to economic decline and impoverishment.
In 1992, Rawlings resigned from the military, founded the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and became the first President of the Fourth Republic. He was re-elected in 1996 for four more years.
He became president from 1993 to 2001. He is Ghana's longest-serving president.
Former President Jerry John Rawlings died on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.
The mortal remains of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings will be interred at the Military Cemetery at Burma Camp in Accra.
Here are five famous sayings of corruption by Rawlings.
- "People with a conscience are sometimes appalled by the extreme insensitivity displayed by some political appointees. The unprecedented levels of corruption, offensive show of power and opulence by some at a time when our country requires prudence and frugality is something that I call on President Mahama and his vice to set their eyes on." – Rawlings said at a ceremony at the University of Education, Winneba, April 2014.
- "As a country, we should not take things for granted, but rather draw useful lessons from the revolutionary period to do things right to bring relief to Ghanaians." - Rawlings said at the 38th commemoration of the 31st December Revolution at the Winneba Lorry Park.
- "By the time this administration came into office, the country was literally drowning in the practice of corruption with impunity. This administration has, therefore, inherited national corruption at its worst." - Nana Addo inherited 'corruption at its worst' - Rawlings said during a meeting with a delegation of political leaders from Sierra Leone on November 2, 2017.
- "The colour of this democracy seems to be too different from what we used to know; from the spirit of defiance that could contain the greed, the selfishness that had given rise to so much corruption and pain in this country." - Rawlings said at a wreath-laying ceremony and parade at the Revolutionary Square in Accra to mark the 34th Anniversary of the 31st December Revolution.
- "Any crooks and/or personnel in positions of authority exposed by institutional investigations as having been corrupted by the power and authority they wield must be thrown out and treated with the contempt they deserve before such institutions imbibe their deformed characters." - Rawlings stated in a keynote address delivered at a conference of cadres and activists of the revolution in Kumasi on Saturday, September 28, 2019.