The dishonest or fraudulent conduct by some people in power has become a canker that has proven difficult to deal with.

The act makes people compromise on their responsibilities and in most cases, leaves the poor at the mercy of another’s decision.

Jerry John Rawlings came to power in Ghana as a flight lieutenant of the Ghana Air Force following a coup d'état in 1979.

READ MORE: Rawlings' funeral postponed indefinitely

Rawlings grew discontented with Ignatius Kutu Acheampong's government, which had come to power through a coup in January 1972.

Acheampong was accused not only of corruption but also of maintaining Ghana's dependency on pre-colonial powers, in a situation that led to economic decline and impoverishment.

Former President Jerry John Rawlings

In 1992, Rawlings resigned from the military, founded the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and became the first President of the Fourth Republic. He was re-elected in 1996 for four more years.

He became president from 1993 to 2001. He is Ghana's longest-serving president.

Former President Jerry John Rawlings died on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

The mortal remains of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings will be interred at the Military Cemetery at Burma Camp in Accra.

Jerry John Rawlings

Here are five famous sayings of corruption by Rawlings.