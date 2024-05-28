6 scandals that have rocked Nana Addo's gov't since 2020

The scandals that have emerged since 2020 have significantly impacted the public's perception of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's administration. Issues of transparency, governance, and accountability remain at the forefront of national discourse.

Here are some of the major scandals that have rocked his presidency since 2020.

1. The Agyapa Royalties deal

One of the most significant controversies under Nana Addo's leadership is the Agyapa Royalties deal.

This deal involved monetizing Ghana's future gold royalties through a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) incorporated in Jersey, a known tax haven.

The aim was to raise capital for development projects.

However, the deal was criticized for its lack of transparency and the potential for conflicts of interest, as it was alleged to benefit a select few at the expense of the state.

The controversy escalated with the resignation of Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu, who accused the government of interference in his investigations into the deal.

2. Sputnik V vaccine procurement

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the procurement of Sputnik V vaccines became another contentious issue.

The government faced accusations of purchasing the vaccines at inflated prices without parliamentary approval.

A parliamentary committee report confirmed that the government overpaid for the vaccines, leading to public outrage and demands for accountability.

The scandal highlighted issues of procurement processes and fiscal responsibility during a global health crisis.

3. Presidential private jet controversy

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo also came under fire for his use of luxurious private jets for international trips.

Critics argued that his choice of private jets, instead of using the official presidential jet, was a wasteful expenditure at a time when the country was facing economic challenges.

The cost of these trips, often compared to the economic struggles of ordinary Ghanaians, sparked debates about the priorities and fiscal discipline of the administration.

4. Galamsey (illegal mining) scandal

Illegal mining, known locally as galamsey, has been a persistent issue in Ghana.

Despite the government's efforts to combat this environmental menace, allegations surfaced that some government officials and members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) were involved in or benefitting from galamsey activities.

The former Minister of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, publicly claimed that elements within the government were sabotaging the fight against illegal mining, casting doubt on the administration's commitment to environmental protection and legal enforcement.

5. PDS scandal

The Power Distribution Services (PDS) scandal involved the suspension of a concession agreement with PDS over the management of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

The government terminated the contract, citing breaches in the financial guarantees provided by PDS.

This decision raised questions about the due diligence processes and the transparency of the agreement.

The scandal not only impacted the energy sector but also reflected broader concerns about governance and accountability in state contracts.

6. Corruption allegations against Cecilia Dapaah

Throughout President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's presidency, various corruption allegations have emerged against his administration.

Despite his initial anti-corruption stance, critics argue he hasn't effectively tackled graft, leading to public disillusionment and calls for greater accountability.

One notable case involves former Sanitation Minister Cecilia Abena Dapaah, who faced public outrage after court revelations that she and her husband kept large sums of money—$1 million, €300,000, and millions of cedis—in their home.

The incident, involving house helps Patience Botwe and Sarah Agyei, led to charges of theft and conspiracy.

The thefts occurred between July and October 2022, including personal items worth $95,000.

Patience and her alleged accomplices were remanded in custody, while Sarah was granted bail due to her status as a breastfeeding mother.