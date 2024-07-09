ADVERTISEMENT
7 declared wanted in NPP office attack at Ayawaso West Wuogon

Kojo Emmanuel

The Ghana Police Service has identified and declared seven people wanted in connection with the attack on the New Patriotic Party (NPP) office in Ayawaso West Wuogon on July 7, 2024.

The attack destroyed property, and authorities are urging the public to assist in apprehending the suspects.

Those wanted include: Alhaji Issaha Kamara, Theophilus Kodzo Bedzrah, Abdulalai, Victoria Naematu Nadolie, Hope Adzrah, Francis Agbessu Funu, Thomas Hemello, and Christian Biawuku

All seven suspects remain at large, and the Ghana Police Service is actively pursuing their arrest.

The police they are working around the clock to get them arrested to face justice.

The Ghana Police Service encouraged anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the remaining suspects to contact them immediately.

Earlier, the police arrested Judith Trisy, a suspect involved in the recent attack on the Ayawaso West Wuogon office.

The incident resulted in significant property damage, including the destruction of two vehicles.

Judith Trisy is currently in police custody, assisting with the investigation.

Law enforcement efforts are actively underway to apprehend the remaining suspects involved in the attack.

The police have assured the public that they are committed to bringing all perpetrators to justice.

They continue to pursue leads and encourage anyone with information related to the incident to come forward.

However, the Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare has issued a stern caution against the spread of disinformation ahead of the December 7 general elections.

He gave the warning at Alisa Hotel in Accra on Thursday, July 4, 2024, during an engagement with an eminent group formed by the Christian Council of Ghana.

He stressed the critical role of accurate information in maintaining peace and security, urging Ghanaians to verify information before sharing it to avoid the harmful effects of misinformation and fake news.

He also called for support from religious leaders, proposing that police officers participate in religious gatherings to share thoughts on election security and address concerns.

