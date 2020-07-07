According to the NPP, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang’s track record negates the gains of John Dramani Mahama and the NDC in the upcoming December 7, 2020 polls.

Following the announcement of the former Education Minister as the running mate of John Mahama after a unanimous endorsement by the NDC National Executive Committee on Monday, July 6, the ruling party conducted a press conference.

Addressing the media, the director of communications of the NPP, Yaw Buaben Asamoah reminded Ghanaians that Prof. Opoku-Agyemeng was the wrong signal.

READ ALSO: AGISS COVID-19: 6 students, teacher and spouse test positive

Below are 8 of the reasons why the NPP believes Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang is not fit to be Vice President of Ghana.