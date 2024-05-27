Ablakwa lists 31 times his interventions saved Ghana billions of dollars

His interventions have reportedly saved Ghana billions of dollars, reinforcing the importance of accountability and transparency in public administration.

His interventions across various sectors have not only protected the nation's financial resources but also promoted a culture of responsible governance.

This article delves into 31 significant instances where Ablakwa's actions have protected the nation's financial resources.

Controversial National Cathedral

Okudzeto Ablakwa hinted at disclosing more about what appears to be an exposé on the National Cathedral, which has come to a halt due to financial challenges.

The MP, who has been critical of the government for what he sees as a lack of transparency, said he will uncover more alarming issues regarding the project.

He accused the government of showing a lack of transparency, engaging in underhand dealings, and disregarding the laws of Ghana.

He released five new revelations about the National Cathedral project after a trip to the United States of America.

According to Ablakwa, the project is incorporated in the US state of Washington DC under a different name, and none of the respected clerics listed as members of the Board of Trustees of the Cathedral were mentioned in the US documents.

He also noted that the address of the National Cathedral project in the US is 'fraudulent' and that the "consultant" who was paid $6 million does not operate from the listed address.

Ablakwa disclosed that his checks have revealed more about the identities of the two previously unknown individuals listed on the incorporation documents of the National Cathedral project.

I'll expose powerful man behind demolition of Bulgarian embassy in Accra - Ablakwa

Ablakwa is incensed about the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration's and the Lands Commission's helplessness regarding the demolition of the Bulgarian embassy in Accra.

A private developer is said to have demolished the building at Kakramadu Road, Plot No. 10, East Cantonments, despite documents showing that the Bulgarian government has a lease on the land until 2033.

According to him, the developer, escorted by officers from the Cantonments Police Station, ejected staff of the embassy and even assaulted the Honorary Consul, Nicolaas C.M. van Staalduinen, in his effort to restrain them.

The Ranking Member of the Foreign Affairs Committee in Parliament said the action violates the Vienna Convention of 1961 and could tarnish Ghana's international reputation.

Ablakwa on COVID-19 testing over 'unpatriotic' $140 out of $150 fee per test to Frontier

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa released details of the contract between the government and Frontiers Healthcare Services Ltd to conduct COVID-19 testing at the Kotoka International Airport in 2020.

The contract records had been demanded several times through the Right to Information Act but were not made available.

According to Ablakwa, his sources managed to obtain the documents.

Ablakwa criticises Nana Addo for using Ghanaian taxpayer €20,000 an hour to fly

Ablakwa criticised President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for costing the Ghanaian taxpayer €20,000 an hour for flying the "luxury monster."

On his Facebook timeline, Ablakwa wrote that President Akufo-Addo has returned to his "grossly insensitive and reckless ways of profligate traveling in ultra-luxurious charters," after pretending to have changed by flying commercial on his last two trips to the US and the UK.

For the President’s current trip to Belgium and Rwanda, Ablakwa estimated a conservative bill of €480,000, which is derived from 21 hours of total flight time plus other industry charges, equating to approximately GH¢4.1 million at the current exchange rate.

Gov't concealed ECOWAS' $200,000 aid application for Akosombo dam victims

Ablakwa has raised questions about the transparency of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government regarding financial assistance for the victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage.

He shared intercepted documents from the ECOWAS Commission on Twitter, revealing that Ghana had secured US$200,000 (GH¢2.4 million) in support from ECOWAS, a fact not disclosed to Parliament or the Ghanaian public.

The documents unveiled the approval of the financial aid following Ghana's application, adding complexity to the government's financial narrative.

The MP highlighted a significant timeline discrepancy in the government's disclosures.

Ablakwa drags Gabby in GH¢187m deal Kitchen exposé

NPP stalwart Gabby Otchere-Darko is the latest personality to be indicted in Ablakwa's exposé on corruption.

In his revelation, which he calls the 'Kitchen scandal,' the lawmaker alleged Otchere-Darko's involvement in a deal that cost the taxpayer GH¢187,356,969.55.

Taking to social media, Ablakwa claimed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's cousin managed to persuade sections of the government, including the Attorney-General's office and individuals within the Finance Ministry, to approve the massive payment to his new client, West Blue Company Limited.