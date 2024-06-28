ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Afenyo-Markin reshuffles Majority, removes Kwaku Kwarteng as Finance Committee chair

Kojo Emmanuel

The Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has announced the appointment of Kwaku Kwarteng, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Obuasi West, as the spokesperson for the newly established Economy Committee.

Kwaku Kwarteng
Kwaku Kwarteng

This change is part of a broader leadership transition within the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Recommended articles

The development follows accusations against Kwaku Kwarteng, who chairs the Finance Committee, of obstructing the approval of tax waivers for companies under the One District One Factory policy.

Presenting the business statement for the upcoming week, Afenyo-Markin stated that Kwaku Kwarteng will now serve as the majority caucus' spokesperson on the economy committee, replacing his previous role as Chair of the Finance Committee.

He said "Honourable Kwaku Kwarteng is going to be our spokesperson on the economy... Yes, the new economy committee is going to be the most important committee in this house."

ADVERTISEMENT

Kwaku Kwarten was the chairman of the finance committee in Parliament.

He has come under a barrage of criticism from his colleagues on the Majority side.

He was accused of sitting on hundreds of tax waiver requests and refused to bring them to the floor for approval.

The Chairman of the Trades and Industry Committee, Carlos Ahenkorah says Kwarteng's conduct is unacceptable, adding that it is killing industry in the country.

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

I stand by my ‘incompetent Mahama’ comment – Bawumia

Stop the comedy and jokes; Ghanaians are suffering – Mahama jabs Bawumia

Andy Appiah-Kubi

MPs who fail to attend Parliament should not be paid — Andy Appiah-Kubi

Dr Kabiru Mahama and Hajia Zuwera Lariba Abudu

Stop holding yourself as NPP candidate for Walewale — Tamale High Court to Mahama

Nana Addo

I told Ghanaians that we have the knowledge to revive the economy — Nana Addo