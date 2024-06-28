Afenyo-Markin reshuffles Majority, removes Kwaku Kwarteng as Finance Committee chair

The development follows accusations against Kwaku Kwarteng, who chairs the Finance Committee, of obstructing the approval of tax waivers for companies under the One District One Factory policy.

Presenting the business statement for the upcoming week, Afenyo-Markin stated that Kwaku Kwarteng will now serve as the majority caucus' spokesperson on the economy committee, replacing his previous role as Chair of the Finance Committee.

He said "Honourable Kwaku Kwarteng is going to be our spokesperson on the economy... Yes, the new economy committee is going to be the most important committee in this house."

Kwaku Kwarten was the chairman of the finance committee in Parliament.

He has come under a barrage of criticism from his colleagues on the Majority side.

He was accused of sitting on hundreds of tax waiver requests and refused to bring them to the floor for approval.