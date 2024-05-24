Ahiagbah should have been jailed and banned from voting for 5 years — Sammy Gyamfi

He emphasized that the country's electoral laws prohibit anyone whose name is not on the voters' register from voting.

According to him, the law mandates imprisonment, a fine, and a five-year voting ban for such an offense.

He stated that "This is a very serious matter. It doesn’t only border on the commission of a crime; it borders on a confession by Richard Ahiagbah that he has committed a crime… Voter registration in Ghana is governed by law. You cannot engage in registration and voting per your own whims and caprices."

Speaking on Metro TV's Good Morning Ghana on Thursday, May 23, 2024, he said "He [Ahiagbah] himself has confessed to voting in the 2020 elections, both the presidential and parliamentary, when his name was not on the voters register.

He said that he turned up at the polling station to vote on 7th December 2020, but his name was not on the register.

"In Ghana, you can’t vote in any public elections unless your name is on the voters' register," he added.

Richard Ahiagbah confirmed earlier reports that he voted in the 2020 general elections even though his name was not on the voters' register.

In an interview with Accra-based Neat FM on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, Ahiagbah stated that despite having a valid voter identification card issued after he completed his registration in 2020, his name was not on the register when he went to vote.

