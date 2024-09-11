Akpaloo pledges GH¢500 allowance to Ghanaians under 18 GH¢700 to jobless youth

This pledge, which is among the most generous social intervention programs proposed in recent Ghanaian political history, has raised questions regarding its feasibility and funding.

When asked about the source of the funds needed to fulfill this promise, Akpaloo gave a straightforward response, stating, "We will use cedis to pay, not dollars."

The statement has drawn both interest and skepticism, with many wondering how the LPG leader plans to sustain such payments without significantly impacting the national budget or increasing debt.

Critics have raised concerns about potential inflationary pressures and the long-term sustainability of the policy, while supporters see it as a necessary measure to alleviate poverty and stimulate the economy.

Akpaloo's promise is likely to be a key talking point as the election campaign progresses, with voters eager to understand the details of his economic strategy and how he plans to balance such ambitious social spending with fiscal responsibility.

Earlier, he challenged the dominance of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), is poised to stir political discourse as the December 7, 2024, election approaches.