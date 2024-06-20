Akufo-Addo can't be blamed for current the economic woes - Kumasi market women

In a video shared on X by blogger Sikaofficial, the market women expressed their intention to support the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming elections to ensure the continuation of these beneficial policies. They praised the government's efforts to improve access to education and enhance learning opportunities for the youth.

"We recognise the significant impact of the Free SHS policy and the distribution of free tablets to students. These initiatives are transforming the educational landscape and providing our children with better opportunities," one of the market women stated.

Despite the challenges faced by the nation, the market women believe that the government's efforts are laying a foundation for future development.

They called on fellow citizens to consider the long-term benefits of the current administration's policies and to vote for the NPP in the forthcoming elections.

Some Ghanaians also shared their thoughts on the video and these are some of the things they had to say: