Ex-gratia: Akufo-Addo forms committee to review emoluments and privileges of Article 71 office holders

Chaired by Dr. Janet Fofie, a former chairperson of the Public Services Commission, the committee comprises respected individuals from various fields.

Its mandate extends beyond Article 71 office holders and includes the examination of salaries and allowances for political office holders and any other positions deemed relevant by the committee within the confines of the constitution.

During the committee's inauguration, President Akufo-Addo acknowledged the intense public debates surrounding the remuneration of public officers, except for Article 71 office holders. He emphasized the need to assess whether these officials, despite their constitutional roles, were receiving compensation that was commensurate with their responsibilities.

"In view of the challenges currently confronting our national economy," President Akufo-Addo stated, "it might well be that your work should also focus on these concerns and make recommendations on how they should be addressed."

The establishment of this committee marks a significant step towards addressing concerns about the remuneration of public officials in Ghana, particularly Article 71 office holders.

These officials include the President, Vice President, Members of Parliament, the Speaker of Parliament, Ministers of State, and other high-ranking government officials.

The committee members bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the table:

Dr. Janet Fofie (Chairperson): A former chairperson of the Public Services Commission, Dr. Fofie's deep knowledge of public service administration is expected to guide the committee's deliberations. Prof. Gyan Baffour (Member): Prof. Baffour's background in academia and government service positions him as a valuable contributor to the discussions surrounding remuneration and benefits. Dr. Osei-Akoto (Member): With expertise in economics, Dr. Osei-Akoto is well-suited to analyze the economic implications of emoluments and privileges for public officials. Madam Gloria Ofori Buodu (Member): As a member of the committee, Madam Buodu brings her insights and experience in governance and public administration. Mr. Ben Arthur (Member): With a background in public service, Mr. Arthur offers a valuable perspective on the issues of remuneration and privileges.

The committee's work is expected to shed light on the complexities of compensating public officials in a manner that aligns with their responsibilities, economic realities, and the constitutional imperatives.

It also signals the government's commitment to addressing this issue in a transparent and evidence-based manner, with the aim of promoting good governance and accountability.

As the committee begins its work, it faces the challenging task of striking the right balance between ensuring fair compensation for public officials and addressing the economic challenges facing the nation.