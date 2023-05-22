Akufo-Addo has betrayed the sacrifices Alan Kyeremanten made for him – Buaben Asamoa

Speaking in an interview with Wontumi TV on May 19, 2023, Buaben Asamoa revealed that during the 2007 and 2008 NPP primaries, which featured seventeen strong candidates, including twelve cabinet members, Alan Kyerematen emerged as the runner-up, with then-Vice President Alhaji Aliu Mahama placing third.

However, Alan Kyerematen selflessly sacrificed his opportunity to contest in a runoff against Akufo-Addo, expressing his support for Akufo-Addo's bid to promote unity within the party and enhance their chances of winning the general elections.

“2007 and 2008, Alan really prepared and that particular primaries I am not sure we will witness its kind in Ghana ever again because it comprises seventeen strong candidates and about twelve of them were all cabinet members, there were a lot of big names who were contesting at that time.

“So, after Kufuor’s tenure, what happened? People accused Kufour of supporting Alan and opposed him that they won’t agree because they wanted Nana Addo, and Kufuor agreed. So, we went to Legon for the primaries and Alan became second among all the big men in the contest.

Pulse Ghana

“That time vice president Alhaji Aliu Mahama, may his soul rest in peace, was third and Alan was second, so they were supposed to go into a run-off but Alan sacrificed it for Akufo-Addo saying, my senior brother Nana Addo, I have given you the go-ahead. So, go and contest for the presidency so that the unity among us and the party will be stronger and for us to win the elections as well so I am sacrificing for you,” he said.

“But if you check now, his senior brother’s (Akufo-Addo) time is up and he is about to leave, we have heard that he has mounted behind a different candidate to come and contest, and the party is saying that as tradition demands like we used to do in the olden days as we did for you president, and in your own words, you said after Alan sacrificed for you, he has done well, in his own words, so in future when you complete your tenure you will allow Alan to continue because it will be his time ….and we left everything and supported you. But now that it is time for you to act according to the norms, the same thing that you complained about Kufour doing to you, today you are….” he lamented.