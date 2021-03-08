According to him, apart from speaking big English and fighting people who fight corruption, there is nothing impactful the New Patriotic Party government led by the President can boast of having achieved.

“Do you know that apart from the current nationwide dumsor we experience, so many communities in Accra have been without water for many months yet everybody is quiet? That’s the kind of love and patience Ghanaians have for this NPP government. When you talk his people will come and ask you if Nana Addo works at Ghana Water Company,” A Plus and asked, “When you were criticising John Mahama he was a plumber right?”

“Akufo Addo has not done anything better than John Mahama. “John Mahama is the worse president ever.” Granted! Apart from speaking English, and fighting anyone who fights corrupt officials in his government, tell me one thing Nana Addo has done better than John Mahama? Ɛyɛ hype!!!.”

A Plus is a known critic of the NPP government and some of its officials but his latest outburst follows intermittent power outages and lack of access to potable water in recent times across the country.

He went further to extend his criticism to Civil Society Organisations and the National Peace Council all of which he claims got their voices only when former President Mahama was in power but became silent even as things are worse in the Akufo-Addo’s administration.

“That is a fact – same old Ghana. But if you like, let’s remove Akufo-Addo from power today and bring John Mahama back to continue doing the same things Akufo Addo is doing now; or even make Ghana a bit better than what it is today, Occupy Ghana will reorganise. Christians Council will find its voice again. Peace Council will pontificate about national issues as if Jesus just dropped them in Ghana after a meeting with God,” he wrote on his Facebook page.