Akufo-Addo initiates 8,000-unit affordable housing project, cites costly Saglemi project

Evans Effah

President Nana Akufo-Addo has addressed the decision to embark on a new housing project instead of continuing with the Saglemi Housing project, which had faced challenges and stalled since 2016 during the John Mahama administration.

President Nana Akufo-Addo
President Nana Akufo-Addo

During the sod-cutting ceremony in Accra on Tuesday, August 1, for the National Affordable Housing Project, President Akufo-Addo provided clarity on the government's rationale.

He emphasized that completing the Saglemi Housing Project would have resulted in additional debt for the government.

Acknowledging the delays and setbacks encountered during its execution, he revealed that the project's scope of work and expenses were under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division of the Ghana Police Service, leading to criminal judicial proceedings.

To mitigate flooding and ensure proper infrastructure, President Akufo-Addo stated that an extra $46 million would be required to complete infrastructural works, such as water, electricity, and drainage. Additionally, $68 million would be needed to finalize the buildings and essential onsite infrastructure, including waste holding bays, sewage treatment plants, and the development of socio-economic and civic facilities like schools, clinics, and shops.

Given the comprehensive assessment of the Saglemi project, its location, and its viability, the Cabinet instructed the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Francis Asenso-Boakye, to explore involving the private sector to complete the Saglemi housing project at its current value without imposing any further cost on the government.

This approach is intended to ensure efficient execution and successful delivery of the housing units to benefit the people of Ghana.

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.
