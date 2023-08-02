Akufo-Addo initiates 8,000-unit affordable housing project, cites costly Saglemi project

He emphasized that completing the Saglemi Housing Project would have resulted in additional debt for the government.

Acknowledging the delays and setbacks encountered during its execution, he revealed that the project's scope of work and expenses were under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division of the Ghana Police Service, leading to criminal judicial proceedings.

To mitigate flooding and ensure proper infrastructure, President Akufo-Addo stated that an extra $46 million would be required to complete infrastructural works, such as water, electricity, and drainage. Additionally, $68 million would be needed to finalize the buildings and essential onsite infrastructure, including waste holding bays, sewage treatment plants, and the development of socio-economic and civic facilities like schools, clinics, and shops.

Given the comprehensive assessment of the Saglemi project, its location, and its viability, the Cabinet instructed the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Francis Asenso-Boakye, to explore involving the private sector to complete the Saglemi housing project at its current value without imposing any further cost on the government.