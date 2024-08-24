ADVERTISEMENT
Akufo-Addo is indeed the 'President Ghana Never Got' - Mahama

Andreas Kamasah

The National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, has used investigative journalist and author Manasseh Awuni Azure’s latest book title to criticise President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, saying he is indeed the President Ghana never got.

Titled The President Ghana Never Got, Manasseh’s book, which captures diverse historical and political occurrences, features Akufo-Addo’s image embossed on its cover. The book reveals some of the political events under the current NPP government, some of which had previously remained undercover.

According to Mahama, Akufo-Addo and Bawumia deceived Ghanaians into believing that they were the most competent and had Ghana’s growth and development at heart but have turned out to be the opposite.

The NDC’s manifesto launch is currently underway at the Jophus Anamuah-Mensah Auditorium of the University of Education, Winneba.

Mahama, his running mate Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, and the rank and file of the largest opposition political party in Ghana have converged to listen and show support for the vision statement of the NDC should it be elected to return to power in 2025.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

