Akufo-Addo is indeed the 'President Ghana Never Got' - Mahama

Titled The President Ghana Never Got, Manasseh’s book, which captures diverse historical and political occurrences, features Akufo-Addo’s image embossed on its cover. The book reveals some of the political events under the current NPP government, some of which had previously remained undercover.
The National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, has used investigative journalist and author Manasseh Awuni Azure’s latest book title to criticise President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, saying he is indeed the President Ghana never got.
Speaking at the opposition party’s manifesto launch in Winneba on Saturday, 24 August, the former President said Akufo-Addo and his Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who is also the flagbearer of the incumbent New Patriotic Party, have mismanaged the country’s economy and run it aground.
According to Mahama, Akufo-Addo and Bawumia deceived Ghanaians into believing that they were the most competent and had Ghana’s growth and development at heart but have turned out to be the opposite.
The NDC’s manifesto launch is currently underway at the Jophus Anamuah-Mensah Auditorium of the University of Education, Winneba.
Mahama, his running mate Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, and the rank and file of the largest opposition political party in Ghana have converged to listen and show support for the vision statement of the NDC should it be elected to return to power in 2025.