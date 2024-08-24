Akufo-Addo is indeed the 'President Ghana Never Got' - Mahama

Speaking at the opposition party’s manifesto launch in Winneba on Saturday, 24 August, the former President said Akufo-Addo and his Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who is also the flagbearer of the incumbent New Patriotic Party, have mismanaged the country’s economy and run it aground.

Pulse Ghana

According to Mahama, Akufo-Addo and Bawumia deceived Ghanaians into believing that they were the most competent and had Ghana’s growth and development at heart but have turned out to be the opposite.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NDC’s manifesto launch is currently underway at the Jophus Anamuah-Mensah Auditorium of the University of Education, Winneba.