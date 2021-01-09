Addressing the press on Friday, January 8, 2021, the man popularly called General Mosquito said the 2020 polls was rigged in favour of the NPP candidate.

He opined that until the NDC’s election petition is concluded and they are satisfied Akufo-Addo is occupying the presidency illegally.

“We shall not recognize Akufo-Addo as a legitimately elected president of Ghana until all issues surrounding his election are satisfactorily resolved,” he noted.

Akufo-Addo was declared winner of the election by the country’s Electoral Commission on December 9, 2020.

Akufo-Addo of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) polled 6,730,413 votes representing 51.59% of the total votes cast as against John Mahama’s 6,214,889 votes representing 47.36.

Total valid votes after the close of poll was 13, 434, 574.

Meanwhile, former president John Dramani Mahama has filed a motion seeking to amend mistakes in the petition he presented to the Supreme Court over the 2020 elections.

The motion signed by his lawyer Tony Lithur was filed at the Supreme Court on Friday January 8,2021.

Mr. Mahama in the motion said, “in indorsing on the Writ, the addresses of the parties to be served, an error was made in the description and positioning of the parties in Paragraph 6, which l seek leave to correct ''.

It further said “in the relief numbered (f) on the Writ which was repeated in paragraph 35(f) of the Petition, there is typographical error in the third and fourth lines, which refers to “1st Respondent” instead of “2nd Respondent”, which I also seek leave to correct”.

“Counsel has advised me that the parties to the Petition have otherwise properly been indorsed on Writ and correctly described in the Petition. In the Appearances which Respondents have caused to be filed on their respective behalves, they acknowledge their correct and proper designations and descriptions. They would therefore not be prejudiced in any manner if the amendment is granted. A copy each of the proposed Amended Writ and Petition are attached and marked compositely as Exhibit “AMENDMENT 1. I seek the amendment in good faith”.

The motion is set to be heard on January 14, 2021.