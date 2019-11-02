The Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Kweku Baako, revealed on Joy FM’s Newsfile programme that he has had many encounters with the president over the size of his government but said the president is not ready to review it, at least for now.

According to him, the president in their encounters has emphasized on the outcome, thus, the performance of his government under his four-year mandate.

He, however, expressed the desire for the president to reduce the size of his government before the 2020 election.

He suggested that the president aligns or merge some of the ministries that he has created.

President Akufo-Addo has the largest size government in Ghana's political history. So far, he has appointed 123 ministers.