Akufo-Addo welcomed in China with favourite gospel song "Oye"


The song was played by the Chinese military when the president was  given a ceremonial guard of honour in the forecourt of the imposing Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

The President left Accra on Friday to China for a state visit as part of moves to deepen the bilateral ties between Accra and Beijing.

He is also to attend the 2018 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation scheduled for Sept. 3 and 4.

China state media Xinhua is reporting that the two leaders agreed to inject new vitality into and further enrich the bilateral relations.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said China has always seen Ghana as a reliable friend and a good partner of common development.

For his part, Akufo-Addo said the Ghana-China friendship forged by the two countries' older generations of leaders is unbreakable. Ghana cast its vote in support of the People's Republic of China regaining its rightful seat in the United Nations and has been upholding the one-China policy.

Akufo-Addo said Ghana is willing to deepen bilateral relations, actively participate in the Belt and Road construction and inject new vitality into the bilateral cooperation.

